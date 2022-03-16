Watch: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blames ‘Racism’ for European ‘Open Arms’ for Ukraine Refugees, Not Syrians

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes accused European countries such as Poland and Hungary of “racism” and “anti-Muslim bigotry” for welcoming those fleeing war from neighboring Ukraine, while alleging they opposed accepting Syrian migrants. In what he termed “an interesting contrast,” Hayes claimed during his opening monologue on Tuesday that “we find ourselves here again though with the situation quite different in certain respects.”



