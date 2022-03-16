Watch Powell Explain How A 25bps Hike Will Slay Runaway Inflation

Watch Fed chair Jerome Powell explain how (and why) a 25bps rate hike will be enough to combat 7.9% inflation.

And while watching his videoconference, which in the past has been meant to offset the kneejerk response to the Fed's prepared statement, here is a cheat sheet to decide if he is leaning hawkish or dovish, courtesy of Newsquawk:

Dovish: No B/S normalization calendar guide: walks back on every meeting in 2022 being live for rate hikes and pushes back on 50bps concern over sudden tightening of financial conditions: Ukraine growth shock concerns

No B/S normalization calendar guide: walks back on every meeting in 2022 being live for rate hikes and pushes back on 50bps concern over sudden tightening of financial conditions: Ukraine growth shock concerns Consensus: B/S normalization calendar guide every meeting live for rate hikes, keeps door open for 50bps expects inflation to come down this year, albeit later than before

B/S normalization calendar guide every meeting live for rate hikes, keeps door open for 50bps expects inflation to come down this year, albeit later than before Hawkish: B/S normalization details/guide for May start expresses appetite for 50bps hikes ahead front-loaded hikes worried most about inflationary impulses from Ukraine concern over long-run inflation expectations

And for those who can't wait to start drinking, here is your FOMC drinking game:

FOMC Drinking Game:



nimble

flexible

care

caution

steady

series

data dependent

uncomfortably high (something other than a shot?)



What am I missing? ("inflation" would put everyone on the floor) — Dr. Julia Coronado (@jc_econ) March 16, 2022

