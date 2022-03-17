110 Million-Year-Old Lizard Trapped In Amber Is A Previously Unknown Species

March 17, 2022

Forget producing dinosaurs using DNA from mosquitoes trapped in amber, how about if the dinosaurs themselves got trapped? OK, we're not there yet, but scientists have found a lizard that lived at the peak of the dinosaurs' reign that got trapped in tree resin, and it's a species unknown from more conventional fossils. In Scientific Reports, a team including Dr Juan Daza of Sam Houston State University describes a small lizard distantly related to modern skinks that was found trapped within a lump of amber in Myanmar. Its outstanding preservation gives us an unbeaten insight into a reptile from 110...



