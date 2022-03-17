Bacteria in the Nose Can Sneak Into the Brain – May Increase Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sinus Anatomy New research from Griffith University has shown that a bacterium commonly present in the nose can sneak into the brain and set off a cascade of events that may lead to Alzheimer’s disease. Associate Professor Jenny Ekberg and colleagues from the Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research at Menzies Health Institute Queensland and Griffith Institute for Drug Discovery, in collaboration with Queensland University of Technology, have discovered that the bacterium Chlamydia pneumoniae can invade the brain via the nerves of the nasal cavity. Chlamydia pneumoniae The bacterium Chlamydia pneumoniae (green) in the olfactory bulb region...



