Congress Votes To Send Ukraine $600 Stimulus Check

March 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Russia's invasion of Ukraine has continued to escalate and Washington has wasted no time in pledging support. According to sources, Congress has voted unanimously to send Ukraine a $600 stimulus check.

