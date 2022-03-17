Daniil Medvedev Could Be Banned From Wimbledon Unless He Condemns Putin

March 17, 2022

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, could be banned from Wimbledon, along with fellow Russian and Belarusian athletes, unless they provide “assurance” that they do not support Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday. “Many countries have agreed that they will not allow representatives from Russia to compete. There are also visa issues as well. When it comes to individuals, that is more complex,” Huddleston said at a UK Parliament select committee meeting when asked about Medvedev competing at Wimbledon. “Absolutely nobody flying...



