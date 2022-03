Dr. Anthony Fauci Owns A Patent On SARS-CoV-2 GP120 HIV Insertion

March 17, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Dr. Anthony Fauci owns a patent on at least one HIV insertion, known as gp120. HIV’s gp120 protein is the one that activates LFA-1 on CD4 T-Lymphocytes and increases cell susceptibility to LFA-1-targeting leukotoxin, according to a 2011 study. Interestingly, gp120 just so happens to also be allegedly located in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, as …



Read More...