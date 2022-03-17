Emirati-flagged cargo ship sinks in Persian Gulf off Iran with 30 on board

March 17, 2022

An Emirati-flagged cargo ship, longer than a soccer field, sank in stormy seas off Iran's southern coast in the Persian Gulf on Thursday, authorities said. Rescuers were trying to account for all of the vessel's 30 crew members. Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the company that owns the ship, told The Associated Press the Al Salmy 6 encountered treacherous weather. The choppy waters forced the vessel to list at a precarious angle and, within hours, fully submerged the ship. Emergency workers dispatched from Iran successfully saved 16 crew members, Qaddoura said, and civilian ships had been asked to help...



