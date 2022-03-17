Gillibrand among 9 senators going to Poland and Germany to meet with Ukrainian refugees

Gillibrand among 9 senators going to Poland and Germany to meet with Ukrainian refugees WHECTV Created: March 17, 2022 10:05 PM ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nine U.S. Senators are heading overseas this weekend to meet with Ukrainian refugees, organizations, and U.S. Military leaders. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is in the bipartisan group that will go to Poland and Germany. The senators say the purpose of the trip is to better understand how Congress can continue to help the Ukrainian people and NATO. Gillibrand's office said the rest of the details about their trip can't be released due to security...



