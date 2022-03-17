History shows that Western sanctions have never put a dent in Russian resolve

March 17, 2022

“There is an absence of history in Washington. Russia “encircled” with “sanctions” to deter war. The Republicans want to escalate into an air war with various ideas for intervention by air to offset Russian air superiority. The Democrats oppose this as a risk of World War Three. The lost history in the media and in Washington is in underestimating Russian resistance and self-sufficient go-it-alone nationalism.



