‘Hunter Doesn’t Work in the Government’ – Psaki Refuses to Answer Questions on Hunter Biden’s Laptop From Hell (VIDEO)

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday dodged two questions about Hunter Bidenâ€™s laptop after the New York Times confirmed the â€œlaptop from hellâ€ is in fact real. The New York Times finally admitted that Hunter Bidenâ€™s laptop is real. ........... Two White House reporters confronted Psaki about Hunter Bidenâ€™s laptop on Thursday and her previous claims it was â€˜Russian disinformation.â€™ Psaki looked visibly irritated and refused to answer any questions. â€œThe president previously said that the [Hunter Biden laptop scandal]â€¦was a bunch of garbage and that it was a Russian plant. Does he stand by that assessment?â€ a...



