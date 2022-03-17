If blood pressure rises upon standing, so may risk for heart attack (Increases of >6.5 mm Hg = 2X more major cardiovascular events, possibly from excess epinephrine)

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Among young and middle-aged adults with high blood pressure, a substantial rise in blood pressure upon standing may identify those with a higher risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke. "This finding may warrant starting blood-pressure-lowering treatment including medicines earlier in patients with exaggerated blood pressure response to standing," said Paolo Palatini, M.D. Typically, systolic (top number) blood pressure falls slightly upon standing up. In this study, researchers assessed whether the opposite response—a significant rise in systolic blood pressure upon standing—is a risk factor for heart attack and other serious cardiovascular events. At enrollment, six blood...



Read More...