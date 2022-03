Illinois Cop Not Charged Despite Video Showing Him Kill Unarmed 13-Year-Old Boy With Hands Up (Video)

Chicago, IL — Nearly one ago, Chicago police shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Adam Toledo. The incident hit the city so hard that even Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for the release of the body camera footage so the community can have some answers. After her son was killed, Adam’s mother also called for the …



