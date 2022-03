Media: ‘Gas Prices Have Always Been Above $7 And We’ve Always Been At War With Russia’

March 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Mainstream media outlets are reporting this week that gas prices have always exceeded $7.00 a gallon and that we've always been at war with Russia. Also, there's never been such a thing as COVID.

