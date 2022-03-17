Oregon children's hospital offers 'safe tucking' guidance for boys

March 17, 2022

A leading Oregon children’s hospital has been revealed to offer guidance to young boys on the "safe tucking" of male genitalia as a way to make "the genital area look smoother and flatter," in addition to pointing teens and children who identify as the opposite sex to a "sex-positive shop in Portland." The Doernbecher Children's Hospital, which claims to be "Oregon’s top ranked children’s hospital," has a department dedicated to gender services, offering "a full range of services for transgender and gender-nonconforming children and teens." These services include puberty specialists, "A safe, welcoming and gender-affirming environment," family support from psychiatrists...



