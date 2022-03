Rep Kinzinger: "If Donald Trump Gets The Republican Nomination There Are Many Of Us That Will Move Heaven And Earth To Ensure He Doesn't Win."

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

REP. KINZINGER: "If Donald Trump gets the Republican nomination there are many of us that will move heaven and earth to ensure he doesn't win. I think that's the most important thing. He cannot be president again." https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1504528442519433219



