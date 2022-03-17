ROMNEY Will Likely Face Utah’s MAGA Attorney General in GOP Senate Primary in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is likely to face Utah’s Attorney General Sean Reyes in the Republican primary, Politico reported Wednesday. Reyes, who is hugely supportive of Donald Trump’s America First agenda, may mount a challenge to Romney in 2024. The race could potentially coincide with Trump’s reelection campaign, offering a substantial opportunity for Reyes to oust Romney. “I guarantee Trump will come up with somebody,” Chair of the Utah Republican Party Carson Jorgensen told Politico. “There’s enough vitriol there that no matter if Trump is running for president, he will run a candidate against Romney.” Seventy-five-year-old Romney has not publicly...



