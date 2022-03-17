Salon owners discuss ways to combat hair discrimination

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -While lawmakers on Capitol Hill decide what to do about hair discrimination legislation, a hairstylist at an Albany salon shares what she believes can be done on a different level, impacting us all at home. Melissa Jackson is the owner of Reflections Hair Salon. “So anything we research on Google, automatically if you Google ‘hairstyles,’ a white person comes up. A white hairstyle comes up. You have to put ‘Black’ in front of everything that you Google in order for you to see yourself if you are African-American,” Jackson said. “I feel like certain things right there,...



Read More...