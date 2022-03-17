Special Report: Baby Cyrus Anderson Update Daily Protests In Boise Outside Health And Welfare Office

March 17, 2022

..."the entire shelter care hearing that was held yesterday was completely private and in secret. Now there is a violation of the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which states that trials must be speedy and public. The reason for this is obvious. If you can be prosecuted, tried and sentenced in 100 percent in secret and nobody knows what is going on then any and all manner of corruption, abuse and tyranny can take place..." Diego Rodriguez Grandfather Of Baby Cyrus Anderson Speaks At News Conference In Boise 3/17/2022-(Full Video Below)... A news conference held by the family of...



