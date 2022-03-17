Study: SUVs, pickups more likely to hit walkers than cars

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars, according to a new study. The research released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads. The authors also questioned whether wider pillars holding up roofs of the larger vehicles make it harder for drivers to spot people walking near the corners of vehicles. “The link between these vehicle types and certain common pedestrian crashes points to another...



Read More...