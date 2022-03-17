Survey says 86.6% of Russians support the armed invasion of Russia in other European countries

March 17, 2022

86.6% of Russians tolerate and support the potential assault on the territory of the European Union, including: Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and others as evidenced by the results of the sociological survey conducted by “Active Group”. 75.5% of Russians approve the idea of a military invasion in the next country and believe that it should be Poland. According to respondents, this is a logical continuation of the so-called “military special operation of the Russian Federation”. Moreover, according to the survey, 75% of respondents tolerate to a varied extent the use of nuclear weapons by their...



