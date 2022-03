‘The Batman’ May Be Worst Bat Film Ever Made

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FEDERALIST

“The Batman” might be the worst Bat film thus far. Its sins are numerous and horrendous, starting with the run time. The film is 176 minutes, and you feel every second almost as if it were unfolding in real time. In case there’s any ambiguity in that observation, this is a very bad thing. It’s […]



Read More...