Tony Blair: Promising Not To Have A Nuclear World War With Russia Is A "Strange Tactic"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair declared this week that the West ruling out a full scale war with Russia, which would almost certainly be nuclear, is a “strange tactic”.

Blair, who presided over the abysmal invasion of Iraq in 2003 on false pretext of weapons of mass destruction, claims that Vladimir Putin is using NATO’s “desire not to provoke escalation” as a “bargaining chip against us”.

In a post to his globalist think tank’s website, Blair writes “Maybe that is our position and maybe that is the right position, but continually signalling it, and removing doubt in his mind, is a strange tactic.”

Ok, so strictly declaring world war three is off the table is a bad thing?

“There is something incongruous about our repeated reassurance to him that we will not react with force,” Blair adds.

Blair admits “I understand and accept that there is not political support for any direct military engagement by NATO of Russia,” but adds “we should be clear-eyed about what Putin is doing.”

“Is it sensible to tell him in advance that whatever he does militarily, we will rule out any form of military response?” Blair further questions.

Meanwhile, following the warnings of several other globalist figures that nuclear war is a real possibility, former Belgian Prime Minister and leading member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt has declared that NATO needs reforming and that it should be done via the European Union and the creation of an EU-army.

“We don’t need to abolish 27 national armies but we need to create on top of that a joint armed forces of the European Union,” Verhofstadt told reporters.

He continued, “We need to establish, inside NATO a European pillar, I think NATO has to be reformed into a defence alliance of big continental organisations, a European one, a North American one, an Asian one, so like a triangle.”

“I see a reform of NATO in a World Trade Organisation sort of way – a world defence community defending liberal democratic values,” he further emphasised.

Kinda sounds like a... ‘new world order’?

Really this says all you need to know about #TheGuardian, they drag out their favourite war criminal, hope we all forget about his war crimes, and pretend that he's some sort of expert on stopping war! #CouldntMakeItUp — Mark McIvor 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪🇰🇼⭐⭐ (@markmcivor1) March 16, 2022

You mispelled criminal — seamusoceara 🎩🎩 (@seamusoceara) March 15, 2022

Isn't his moral authority a bit tapped? — John's Brain🤔 (@JohnRsBrain) March 15, 2022

I case you forgot, in 2003 people were called "traitors" for opposing the invasion of Iraq.



They were accused of being "conspiracy theorists" and spreading "disinformation" for questioning the official narrative on weapons of mass destruction.



History rhymes. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 16, 2022

Putin is doing precisely what Blair did. How curious. — Zadig ✝️ (@ZadigUndercover) March 16, 2022

Blair just loves warfare it seems. — Sacha (@sachah46) March 16, 2022

Yeah, because Blair likes big wars which turn everything to rubble and kill millions of people. — The Grumpy Hermit (@TheGrumpyHermit) March 16, 2022

Tony Blair is a sociopath who led my country into the most disastrous war in recent history.



A war that led to a ruined country, a destabilized continent, around 1 million dead & the rise of ISIS.



Why on earth is anyone still listening to him?https://t.co/xLxJoVG76X — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 4, 2018

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.