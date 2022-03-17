Transgender swimmer Thomas qualifies for US college final

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington (AFP) – Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was the fastest qualifier for Thursday's 500-yard freestyle final at the US collegiate women's swimming and diving championships in Atlanta. Thomas, who competes for the University of Pennsylvania, topped Thursday morning preliminaries with a time of 4mins, 33.82secs with Erica Sullivan of Texas second in 4:36.79 and Virginia's Emma Weyant third in 4:37.25. Thomas would be the first known transgender athlete to capture a Division I title if she wins a final at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) meet at McAuley Aquatic Center. Thomas, who had previously competed as a male swimmer...



Read More...