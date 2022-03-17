US families, some personnel depart Mexico consulate

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States authorized the departure of families and some personnel Wednesday at the U.S. consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo. The move came after drug cartel gunmen fired at the U.S. consulate building in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas, during Sunday night. “The Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from the U.S. Consulate General in Nuevo Laredo due to security conditions,” a department statement said. “As of March 15, the Department of State is not able to offer routine consular...



