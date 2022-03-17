WaPo: Jussie Smollett’s ‘Unjust’ Sentence Due to ‘Legal Vigilantism’ of ‘Perverted’ Justice System

Jussie Smollett’s “unjust” sentencing is proof of the “legal vigilantism” of the “perverted” U.S. justice system where those in power can jail a man because of his skin color, according to a recent Washington Post piece by MSNBC analyst Paul Butler who argued that “sending a Black gay man to jail for lying about being attacked” sends a message to hate crime victims that they may suffer incarceration “if authorities don’t believe their stories.”



