‘What has changed?’ New ECG screening requirement initiated for student athletes in Orange County, Fla.

March 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As concerns grow over long-term side effects from COVID and vaccination protocols, new school sports requirements are unsettling parents. The Orange County Public School (OCPS) system based out of Orlando, FL recently announced an update to their standards for the 2021-2022 school year which includes an unprecedented new screening. All high school students who desire to participate in one of the available athletic programs are now required to have an electrocardiogram (ECG) screening. According to the OCPS website, the ECG screenings are necessary to “help identify athletes who are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest which is the leading cause...



