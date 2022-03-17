Younger Workers Believe 'Remote Work Revolution' Has Gone Too Far

The pandemic-inspired remote-work revolution has changed the nature of white-collar office work across the US (and indeed, across much of the world). But not everybody is so enthusiastic about the new work-from-home paradigm.

While most office workers expect remote work to persist long past the pandemic, it has its obvious pros and cons, most notably a healthier work-life balance coming at the expense of feeling less connected to co-workers.

To wit, a survey by Apartment List found that the younger the patient, the more likely they were to oppose remote work.

Source: Apartment List

The Apartment List data also showed that remote work has already become commonplace for workers of all ages.

Source: Apartment List

Source: Apartment List

Meanwhile, the total share of remote workers has declined since its peak in the spring of 2021.

But for those who remained remote, their expectations for the future did not budge. In April, 77% said that according to their employer, remote work would continue indefinitely, while in December, 78% said the same.