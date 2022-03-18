An Unprecedented Wave Of Brazen Gasoline Thefts Is Rippling Across The US

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If we are seeing this much criminal activity already, what will happen when the price of gasoline really spirals out of control? I had heard that gasoline thefts were happening around the nation, but I had no idea how bad things really were until I started looking into it. From coast to coast, gas stations are being targeted, and this is often being done by organized groups. In other cases, criminals are going to private homes and are actually drilling directly into gas tanks in order to steal gasoline. What we are witnessing is quite frightening, and it is yet...



Read More...