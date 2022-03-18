Bill Clinton, George W. Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian Church in Chicago

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ormer Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush visited a Ukrainian Church in Chicago together on Friday in a show of solidarity for the country amid the Russian invasion. The ex-presidents each laid bouquets of sunflowers – Ukraine’s national flower – at Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church, located in the middle of the Windy City’s vibrant Ukrainian Village neighborhood. “America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression,” both Clinton and Bush posted on their respective social media accounts. The house of worship thanked the former presidents for the visit in...



Read More...