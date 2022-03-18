Democrats urge DOJ to address 'insider threats' from candidates who deny 2020 results

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

More than a dozen House Democrats are urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address "insider threats to election systems," which they say are posed by candidates who are running to fill local election positions motivated by former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Wednesday, the Democratic lawmakers said they are worried that those candidates may attempt to influence the outcomes of future races if they are installed as election officials. "Unfortunately, many of the candidates seeking to fill newly vacated state and local election posts support former...



Read More...