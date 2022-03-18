ESPN announcers protest Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill with 2 minutes of silence on NCAA tournament broadcast

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With the start of the NCAA women's tournament on Friday, two ESPN announcers used the platform to take a stand against Florida House Bill 1557, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. To start the second half of Friday's game between South Carolina and Howard, ESPN's Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle spoke about the bill in solidarity with their Disney colleagues. Disney owns ESPN. "Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half," Courtney Lyle said while introducing the second half. "But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed...



Read More...