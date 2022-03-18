GOP governor candidate Lou Barletta says Pennsylvania could lead the way for U.S. energy independence

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a leading contender for the GOP nomination in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, is hoisting up the economic impacts of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine as a portrait of why American energy independence is so important. Speaking to the Post-Gazette by phone on Thursday amid a four-day swing through Pittsburgh, Mr. Barletta blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden’s administration for weakening America’s energy exportation worldwide — a vacuum that Russian energy was able to fill, he claims. . . . Despite criticism from GOP officials, oil and gas drilling in the U.S. has actually increased since Mr....



