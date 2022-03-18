Gov. Noem rails against National Park Service over Mt. Rushmore fireworks permit

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued a statement Tuesday condemning the National Park Service's decision to deny a permit for fireworks at Mount Rushmore for the second time since President Joe Biden took office. "Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation's birthday — I just wish President Biden could see that," Noem said. "Last year, the President hypocritically held a fireworks celebration in Washington, D.C., while denying us our own event. This year, it looks like they are planning to do the same." Rushmore's Independence Day celebrations typically last 26 days, occurring from June 15-July...



