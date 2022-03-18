Greenwald: The Same Neocons That Pushed Iraq War Are Now Doing It On Behalf Of Democrats And They Are Being Cheered

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald said the same people who pushed the U.S. into war with Iraq and Afghanistan for Republicans are now back to do the same for the Democrats with a war against Russia. Greenwald told FOX News' Laura Ingraham on Thursday that people should be cautious when the two parties are in lockstep when it comes to war because that means there was very little debate and people were coerced. Greenwald also said Russiagate and the hatred and distrust for Russia that was created is one of the reasons why the Russia-Ukraine conflict could not be solved diplomatically....



Read More...