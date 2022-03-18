Husband and wife charged with string of sexual assaults involving minors

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Husband and wife were recently charged with multiple crimes connected to a string of sexual assaults, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating on January 6, 2022, when they learned about the alleged sexual assaults. According to deputies, they learned through their investigation that Harry and Andrea O’Neal committed multiple sexual acts on two children between ages 11 and 19. According to the arrest warrants for Harry O’ Neal, he allegedly forcibly had sex with the victims, forced the victims to have sex with other men for money...



Read More...