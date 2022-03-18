LA City Crews Clear Little Tokyo Homeless Encampment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities late Thursday night and early Friday morning cleared out a large homeless encampment from downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo. The dozens of homeless people living in Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza had been given a 10 p.m. Thursday deadline to move out. A group of homeless activists picketed outside the plaza Thursday morning. A fence was placed around the plaza and city cleanup crews overnight removed remaining items, trash and debris. Several of the homeless, however, brought their tents to just beyond the fences and set them up on the sidewalks outside.



