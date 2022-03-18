Lawyer for mother of Hunter Biden’s child says he expects president’s son to be indicted (tax fraud)

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A lawyer for the mother of Hunter Biden’s 3-year-old daughter expects the president’s son “to be indicted” for tax fraud, a report said. Attorney Clint Lancaster made the stunning prediction while confirming in an interview with CNBC that his client Lunden Roberts recently testified in Delaware before a federal grand jury in the criminal investigation into the 52-year-old presidential scion. “I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster told the outlet, referring to Hunter Biden. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.” Lancaster said Roberts, the 31-year-old mother of Hunter...



Read More...