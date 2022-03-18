Lawyer For Mother Of Hunter Biden's Daughter Says He Expects President's Son To Be Indicted

The past few weeks have been tough for Hunter Biden and, by extension, the rest of the Biden family. On March 1, news broke that Hunter Biden's longtime business partner and friend Devon Archer was sentenced to a year in federal prison for defrauding a Native American tribe. Then just yesterday, the New York Times published an investigation revealing that although the younger Biden had paid his outstanding tax liability - which was reportedly greater than $1 million, and which required him to take out a loan to pay it off - a federal investigation into his failure to pay taxes on his earnings from overseas has continued.

Much lower in the NYT story, America's "paper of record" mentioned the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that was reportedly abandoned at a computer repair shop, and subsequently became the heart of a NY Post story published shortly before the 2020 election (which was subsequently ignored by the MSM because of unfounded rumors that the materials had been stolen by Russian hackers, or that the laptop itself was some kind of plant). It didn't only mention the laptop, but also confirmed that it was authentic. We previously reported on how the NYT sued to obtain copies of emails mentioning Biden and his exploits allegedly gleaned from Romanian embassy officials.

And in the latest blow to the reputation of the president's perennially troubled son, a lawyer for the mother of Hunter Biden's 3-year-old daughter (who was born out of wedlock to a woman who allegedly slept with the younger Biden while working as an exotic dancer) said during an interview with CNBC that he expects the younger Biden "to be indicted" for tax fraud.

Attorney Clint Lancaster told CNBC that his client, Lunden Roberts, had recently testified in Delaware before a federal grand jury in the criminal investigation into the 52-year-old presidential scion. The lawyer based his commentary on "what I saw" in Biden's financial records.

Lancaster said he and Roberts were interviewed by an assistant U.S. attorney, an FBI agent and an IRS agent — “one that carries a badge and gun” — more than a year ago about Biden in Little Rock, Ark., where Lancaster practices law. "I expect him to be indicted," the lawyer said about Biden. "Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted."

Lancaster later added that neither he nor his client want Hunter Biden to go to jail.

"It’s not my goal, much to the unhappiness of many people in the Republican Party," said Lancaster, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who in late 2020 worked on a legal challenge to results that showed Biden had won the state of Wisconsin that year.

He also confirmed that the younger Biden hadn't visited his 3-year-old daughter with Roberts, "which is sad because the baby looks like him, with blonde hair." He also explained that he had come into possession of a vast trove of the younger Biden's financial records as part of his work on Roberts' child-support suit. When asked about the number of records, Lancaster said it was around "10 gigs of data".

“Oh, hell, it was a bunch,” said Lancaster when asked how many records there were related to Hunter Biden’s finances. The documents were part of the case file for an Arkansas court child-support lawsuit that Roberts filed against Biden in 2019 in connection with their daughter. "They’re all in electronic form,” Lancaster said. “I would estimate it was anywhere from 10 gigs of data." "I saw a lot of information” that is “problematic” for Biden, he said.

Finally, Lancaster told CNBC that his client hadn't received immunity before testifying because she hadn't committed any crimes. The NYT on Thursday reported that Roberts had been questioned about the provenance of the child support payments she had received from Biden. Prosecutors were apparently investigating whether the same corporate entity from which she received the payments was also used by Biden to receive payments from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company from which he received a salary of $50K per month just for sitting on its board.

Given all the information on the investigation that's just come to light, we wouldn't be surprised if the grand jury hearing the evidence is soon asked to vote on whether federal charges should be brought against the younger Biden. His father, the president, has already recused himself from the case as his DoJ has continued with the investigation. If charges are brought and Hunter Biden is convicted (or pleads guilty), his father would then have the option of pardoning him. From this vantage point, it's not too difficult to imagine a scenario where Biden pardons his son after deciding not to seek another term in office.