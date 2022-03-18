The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Miranda Devine DRAGS every single signee of dishonest election eve letter claiming Hunter Biden’s emails were ‘classic earmarks of Russian disinformation’

March 18, 2022   |   Tags:
In case you needed a reminder, there were a bunch of supposed experts in national intelligence who all got together and signed a special little letter right before the 2020 election claiming the emails published from Hunter’s laptop had ‘all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’ Remember that? We all remember social media doing it’s part to block the real story, but yup, these dbags all signed a letter that should have removed all doubt because they were the EXPERTS. Such dirty pool, you guys.


Read More...

Tags:

Leave Your Comment