NCAA Swimming Champ Caught In Possession Of Performance-Enhancing Testicles
March 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
ATLANTA, GA—Celebrations for winning the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships were short-lived for convincingly female athlete Lia Thomas, as authorities caught her in possession of performance-enhancing testicles.
