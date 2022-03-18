The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NCAA Swimming Champ Caught In Possession Of Performance-Enhancing Testicles

March 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,

ATLANTA, GA—Celebrations for winning the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships were short-lived for convincingly female athlete Lia Thomas, as authorities caught her in possession of performance-enhancing testicles.

