New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries in a random unprovoked attack. Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old active performer and voice coach, was wrapping up rehearsal last Thursday night in Chelsea when the woman approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground. Gustern suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police announced five days later that she had died as a result of her injuries. Gustern was walking along 28th Street on...



