Oil can reach $200 per barrel, this red hot fund manager says

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

At $200 per barrel, Andurand said demand could fall to balance the market. Directly asked if oil could reach that level this year, he replied that it could. “The fact that maybe to have the same impact on the economy at the high price of 2008, when it was $150, might be actually closer to $250 today. So that’s the way I think of it,” he said.



Read More...