Pope Francis Warns "Final Catastrophe" Could "Extinguish" Human Race

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Pope Francis warns that the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a “final catastrophe” that would “extinguish” the human race.

Speaking during his weekly address, the Pope said humanity would have to “start from scratch” in the event of a thermonuclear war.

“Our imagination appears increasingly concentrated on the representation of a final catastrophe that will extinguish us,” said Pope Francis.

“What happens with an eventual nuclear war?” he asked.

“The ‘day after’ this – if there will still be days and human beings – will have to start again from scratch. Destroying everything to start again from scratch.”

The Pope highlighted how apocalyptic “flood imagery” is “gaining ground in our subconscious,” a reference to the Biblical flood narrative found in the Book of Genesis.

Despite the Pope’s warning, a new poll finds that a staggering one third of Americans are willing to risk nuclear war to fight Putin.

Participants in a Pew survey were asked if they opposed or supported “taking military action even if it risks a nuclear conflict with Russia.”

62 per cent of Americans said they would oppose US military involvement, but a disturbingly large 35 per cent said they were happy to risk nuclear armageddon to support Ukraine.

Despite President Zelensky’s relentless calls for a no fly zone that would almost certainly precipitate World War III, the White House has so far rejected the idea.

