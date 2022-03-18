Putin and Medvedev — here's what we know

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Did you ever wonder what happened to Dmitry Medvedev? He was co-leader of Russia with Vladimir Putin between 2008 and 2018 and was seen as a moderate and somewhat pro-western compared to Putin. Under their constitution, Putin could not run for the presidency in 2008 and Medvedev succeeded him, promptly nominating him as prime minister. Medvedev revealed later that they had struck a deal, whereby Putin could run again as president in 2012. The term limits were increased to six years, Putin and Medvedev switched jobs, and continued to collaborate on a wide range of initiatives. The 2018 presidential election...



Read More...