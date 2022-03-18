South Carolina is ready for death by firing squad after shortage of lethal injection drugs left 37 on death row waiting execution

South Carolina has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state´s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on the death chamber in Columbia and that the agency had notified Attorney General Alan Wilson that it was able to carry out a firing-squad execution. The state had blocked executions last May after its new capital punishment law allowed death row inmates to choose death by electrocutions, lethal injection or firing squad,...



