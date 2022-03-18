Sweden was right not to lockdown for COVID: report

March 18, 2022

Sweden made the right decision not to impose a lockdown early on in the COVID pandemic, but should have introduced more measures earlier, a government-appointed commission said on Friday. The Scandinavian country made headlines early on in the pandemic by not introducing a lockdown, instead issuing recommendations on homeworking, social distancing and good hand hygiene. "In comparison with the rest of Europe, Sweden has come through the pandemic relatively well and is among the countries with the lowest excess mortality over the period 2020-2021," the commission wrote in its final report. "Focusing on advice and recommendations which people were expected...



