Trump Promises That If Reelected He Will Turn Fauci Into A Piñata And Let Every American Take One Whack

March 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MAR-A-LAGO, FL—In a speech this week, Trump hinted strongly that he will run for reelection in 2024. He then ginned up excitement for his potential campaign by promising that if re-elected, he will turn Fauci into a piñata and let every American take one good whack at it.

