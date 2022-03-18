Ukraine humiliating Russia on battlefield, says military expert

March 18, 2022

Ukraine is "humiliating" Russia on the battlefield and "wiping the floor with them in terms of world opinion", says a UK military expert. Prof Michael Clarke, former director of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank, says: "The Russians are making almost every tactical mistake it is possible to make." Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he explains: "They [Russian troops] look like forces that were completely unprepared, that hadn’t thought through what a major campaign might look like. "The Ukrainians are stalling the Russian advance in all areas and even operating now quite effective counter attacks. The...



