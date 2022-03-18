Whale takes boatload of tourists for the ride of their lives

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It was like a blubbery tugboat. Tourists in Mexico had a whale of a time after a gray whale lifted their boat and took them along for a supersized joy ride. Footage of the accidental “whale riders” is currently blowing up online. “I’ve been there many times and this never happens!” Lory Barra told Viral Hog of the magical encounter, which happened March 8 off the coast of Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The “extremely rare occurrence” went down while the Manhattan Beach, California native was reportedly playing with the “gray whale in her breeding/mating lagoon in Guerrero Negro...



